ANGUILLA UPDATES ENTRY PROTOCOLS FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELERS



Four Vaccines are Accepted by the Anguillian Health Authorities

The Valley, Anguilla, July 8, 2021: As previously announced, effective Thursday, July 1st, only fully vaccinated adult travelers are allowed entry to Anguilla; children under the age of 18 years and women who are pregnant are exempt from this requirement. A fully vaccinated traveler is described as one who has received the last dose of vaccine in a two dose or one dose vaccine protocol, at least three (3) weeks or twenty-one (21) days prior to arrival on island.

The following four vaccines are approved for entry by Anguilla’s Health Authorities:

Vaccine Manufacturers/Developers Trade Names and Aliases Dose Schedule

Pfizer/BioNTech Cormintary; BNT162b2 2

Oxford/AstraZeneca Astrazeneca, Vaxzevria, Covishield, AZ; AZD1222 (ChAdOx1) 2

Moderna Moderna; Spikevax 2

Janssen Janssen/Johnson and Johnson; JnJ 1

International travelers must apply for Entry Permission at www.ivisitanguilla.com and must submit a negative COVID-19 rt-PCR test from a nasopharyngeal swab taken 3 – 5 days prior to arrival on island. Proof of vaccination must be uploaded to the entry application – the legally issued card/identification by the country administering the vaccine will be reviewed by the Anguillian authorities to ensure authenticity.

Applications will not be accepted later than 12:00 PM EST the day before the day of arrival. For assistance with the travel application portal visitors may email visitanguilla@gov.ai (please allow up to 12 hours for a reply); or call 1-264-584-2710, or 1-264-497-5666 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM EST.

All visitors will be tested on arrival; however there are no fees charged. Visitors are required to stay in place at their hotel or villa while awaiting their test results, which are usually delivered within 12 hours.

All restrictions on fully vaccinated guests’ movements have been lifted, which means that upon receipt of their negative test result, guests are free to roam around the island at will. They can rent a vehicle, explore the island’s 33 spectacular beaches, dine around at the fabulous assortment of restaurants and beach bars, enjoy a relaxing and luxurious spa treatment, take to the links or the off-shore cays, and experience all that this extraordinary island has to offer.

Guests are asked to adhere to and respect the COVID-19 protocols of business and establishments on island, which may include wearing a face covering at places where social distancing cannot be maintained, and observing proper hygiene with frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer.

For more detailed information on Anguilla’s travel protocols please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com/escape; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.