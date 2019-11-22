Anguilla Progressive Movement to form new government in Anguilla

(Daily Herald) ANGUILLA–Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM) headed by Dr. Ellis Webster has won the 2020 general election. Anguilla Progressive Movement gained four of the seven district seats and three of the four island-wide seats, giving it the majority in the House of Assembly with seven seats.

Anguilla United Front gained three of the district seats and one of the island-wide seats, giving it a total of four of the 11 seats in the House.

The election proceeded well throughout the day, with the new voter cards and 20 tabulating machines making for easier voting with less waiting time in every district.

The APM team is Webster, Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers, Merrick Richardson, and Haydn Hughes as the district representatives with Kyle Hodge, Kenneth Hodge and Quincia Gumbs-Marie as the island-wide winners. Five of these will be ministers in the new government.

The opposition will be Cora Richardson-Hodge, Evans McNiel Rogers and Cardigan Connor for the districts and Jose Vanterpool as the island-wide winner.