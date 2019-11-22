ANGUILLA CONFIRMS FIRST TWO CASES OF COVID-19 VIRUS

MARCH 26, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Anguilla has confirmed its first two cases of the novel Coronavirus. The Ministry recieved confirmation today March 26th at 1:04p.m.

The island has received notice from the (CARPHA) confirming two positive cases of the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday 23rd March four samples were sent to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CAPHRA) for testing, where two tested positive and two negative.

The first positive case is an imported case – a 27 year old female visitor from the United States, who arrived in Anguilla on March 11th. The second positive case was a 47-year-old male resident of Anguilla and is a close contact of the vistor.

As of March 24th, the BVI, Anguilla and St. Kitts and Nevis were the only remaining islands in the Caribbean that were unaffected by the COVID-19 virus.

Yesterday, the BVI , as well as St. Kitts and Nevis confirmed its first two cases. Anguilla being the last unaffected island in the Caribbean, now joins the rest of the Caribbean in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.