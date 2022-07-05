ANDREW TALBO BASS OUTLINES HIS BIG VISION FOR CONSTITUENCY#8 AS HE OPENS HIS PEOPLES VISION CENTER IN ST.PETERS- ANNOUNCES SHOPPING MALLS FOR ST.PETERS AND CAYON AND BUSINESS STRIP IN CONAREE

“You need a big man for this big job to deliver this big vision for a secure future for ALL in constituency#8! And I am the man! Talbo will get it done!”

(July 5th, 2022) Peoples Labour Party candidate Andrew Talbo Bass used the opportunity at the grand opening of his PLP PEOPLES VISION CENTER to outline a number of his plans as part of his overal BIG Vision for Constituency #8.

During his well received energetic presentation Bass outline some of his planned initiatives for Constituency #8. Among the initiatives are a proposed Small Business Mall and Shopping Center in St.Peters and in Cayon. He envisions a Business plaza and center where constituents and residents of both areas can develop. The malls , according to Bass will not only help to develop businesses it will significantly enhance the creation of new businsses and Jobs. His BIG Vision is to have scores of small businesses, shops, stores etc in one area making St.Peters and Cayon the newest business and shopping meccas on the island. He also indicated his plan for a Business strip in Conaree

Talbo Bass declared “By working through my plan to deliver a secure future. I’ll use my business experience to grow the economy of Constituency#8 . I will be initiating , lobbyinh for and vigpourously pursuing and Campaigning for a shopping mall in St Peters to support businesses to start up. And fighting for more support for businesses in Cayon so they can continue to thrive. And with a strong economy, we can create more jobs. By fighting for more support for farmers so they can earn a good living and employ more people. And by fighting for a business strip in Conaree to attract more tourists so our tourism industry can grow and create more jobs.

“We need the main roads and community roads of this constituency paved and new roads constructed . We need to restore the pride back into towns like Cayon, St.Peters and Conaree. Remember the days when Cayon was a major town with a magistrate court and other government services? You need a man who will roll up his sleeves and do the work. You need a big man for this big job! And I am the man! Talbo will get it done!” said Bass

Andrew Talbo Bass has in a short time become the front runner in the race to be the next representative of constituency#8. Recent polls have suggested that Bass is highly favoured by the electorate in his constituency.

Bass is a well known business man and owns the largest Bus Company in the federation.