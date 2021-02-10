Americans can obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship in 60 days under CBI

By WIC News Reporter -9 February 2021

St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Program is well-recognized throughout the world. CEO Les Khan stated that Americans can now obtain citizenship within 60days.

St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Program is well-recognized throughout the world. CEO Les Khan stated that Americans can now obtain citizenship within 60days without paying an extra amount for the Accelerated Application Process.

Les Khan- CEO of Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis, stated that under an exclusive plan, current citizens of the United States of America can obtain second citizenship from Caribbean paradise in just 60 days.

He remarked that Americans no longer need to pay the extra charges for Accelerate Application Process under the new plan.

The exclusive benefit is only available under the Sustainable Growth Fund, commonly known as the fund option, where the minimum investment for a single applicant starts from US$ 150,000.

Earlier, for the Accelerated Application Process, main applicants had to pay uS$25,000 while all dependents over the age of 16 were required to pay the US $20,000.

Nevertheless, St Kitts and Nevis started the Citizenship by Investment Program and is the world’s first such program launched in 1984. It is now the oldest CBI in the world.