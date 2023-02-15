American Airlines refused PM Gonsalves VIP treatment on leaving Guyana

Lee Yan LaSur,

February 15, 2023

(St.Vincent Times) The Guyanese government criticized American Airlines for not giving VIP treatment to dignitaries who use its services out of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation criticized the airline for asking the Prime Ministers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago, who were in Guyana for the annual energy expo, to leave the executive lounge and go to the check-in counter.

“All government rules were in place to make it easy for them to leave. Even though the Ministry had written to American Airlines before the Prime Ministers came to Guyana to ask that they be checked in when they left the VIP Lounge, the airline refused to do so,” the Ministry said, adding that the airline’s actions have embarrassed both Guyana and the region.

“The Government of Guyana had already protested American Airlines’ position against its own high and senior government officials, but they haven’t paid much attention to the Government’s requests that the positions’ rights be respected.”

The ministry said that a formal letter will be sent to American Airlines to let them know that the government doesn’t like how dignitaries are still being treated badly.