American Airlines increased Miami-St Kitts frequency from daily to twice daily on 26-Dec-2022, according to OAG. The service is operated using Boeing 737-800 and A319 equipment. No other carriers operate the route.

In a significant boost for the island of St Kitts, American Airlines has launched second daily nonstop flight to the island from Miami.

The new service, which kicked off this week, will be operating for the season.

It means a wave of new seats for the destination as it enters the peak winter tourist season.

St Kitts has been one of the buzziest destinations in the Caribbean in the last year, with new hotels, resurgent tourism numbers and a brand-new tourism identity that launched earlier this year.

American now has two flights each day from Miami International Airport to St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.