American activist and Founder of Free South Africa Movement Randall Robinson dies at his home in St.Kitts

PRESS RELEASE Friday, March 24, 2023

(Basseterre, St. Kitts) Randall Robinson, founder and former president of the Washington-DC based foreign policy advocacy organization TransAfrica, and leader of the Free South Africa Movement which galvanized public energies to end apartheid, has died.

Mr. Robinson led a range of foreign policy campaigns in his life-long advocacy in defense of democracy and justice in Africa and the Caribbean. This includes his 27-day hunger strike which led the U. S. Government to reverse its anti-democratic Haiti policy and reinstate the democratically elected government of Jean Bertrand Aristide. He was a professor of Human Rights Law at Penn State University, and the author of Defending the Spirit, The Debt, The Reckoning, An Unbroken Agony, Quitting America, and Makeda. Mr. Robinson died today, March 24th, 2023 in St. Kitts where he and his wife, Hazel Ross-Robinson, have lived for the past 22 years. A funeral service will be held in St. Kitts in April, and a memorial service in Washington DC in May. Further details will be announced as they become available. Video Link: CBS News on Randall Robinson