AMBITION OVER TRADITION IN CONSTITUENCY 6 ACCORDING TO DR. MARC WILLIAMS

As our campaign for the upcoming general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to increase momentum, on Tuesday July 5, 2022, a massive crowd was in attendance to support Dr. Marc Williams as the next representative of Constituency 6 at the opening of PLP’s Constituency 6 Vision Centre in Dieppe Bay.Dr. Marc Williams was born and raised in the community of Dieppe Bay, and has committed his adult life to community service and mentorship. Being so deeply rooted with the people of Dieppe Bay and the other communities that make up Constituency Number 6, Dr. Williams was motivated by the compassionate, caring and selfless leadership of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris and decided to enter into activate politics.Across Constituency 6, Dr. Williams has been received with a shower of love and support as can be seen by the large numbers of persons who have volunteered to be a part of his canvassing teams. Humility and service are just a few words persons from Constituency 6 associate with Dr. Williams, who now have before them a candidate that is willing to put their work first.After decades of neglect and underdevelopment, residents of Constituency Number 6 are fed up of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and Dr. Denzil Douglas. Under Labour representation, Constituency 6 has suffered from high levels of youth unemployment, gang violence and a clear abandonment of traditional areas of self-employment such as farming and fishing. Hundreds of young people shouted in the crowd as Dr. Williams spoke “Ambition over Tradition” which seems to be the new cry of the youths in Constituency 6.Dr. Marc Williams has a plan for the wholistic development of Constituency 6 and has earmarked a number of projects he wants to see completed in order to more jobs and better livelihoods for the residents of Constituency 6.“Once elected I will ensure that a commercial center is developed for the community of Saddlers enabling more small businesses an area to sell their goods and services. A new fisheries facility will be constructed in Dieppe Bay in an effort to assist of fisherfolk, no longer will you be neglected. In Newton Ground we will construct a new health Centre that will benefit the entire community particularly our elderly. And in St. Pauls, we already have plans to provide even more housing for the people. I have heard your cries and once elected I will deliver,” said Dr. Williams.Across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the PLP continues to grow from strength to strength. We are the most inclusive party and we are dedicated to serving the people. We are the only party that can deliver the secure future that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve. So, come election day, Vote PLP as we continue to deliver for the people!