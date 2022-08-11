AMBASSADOR OF SWITZERLAND CONGRATULATES NEW ST KITTS AND NEVIS PRIME MINISTER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Ambassador of Switzerland to St Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Rita Hämmerli-Weschke, has joined the list of Heads of Government and senior diplomats expressing congratulations to the “St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party on their victory at the polls” last Friday (August 05, 2022).

In a letter dispatched from the Embassy of Switzerland based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the ambassador expressed “On this occasion, I would like to extend my felicitation to you and I would like to wish you success and satisfaction in your new function.

“I look forward to meeting with you on my next visit to St Kitts and Nevis, and until then, please accept the expression of my highest consideration,” the letter stated.