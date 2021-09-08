AMBASSADOR ISWANTO STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF PROMOTING PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE INTERACTION



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 07, 2021 (SKNIS): His Excellency (H.E.) Priyo Iswanto, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to St. Kitts and Nevis, said that promoting people-to-people interaction is important as it aims to foster harmonious relations between people and advance relations between countries.





“Our task here with our Honorary Consul, Faron Lawrence, is to promote, to encourage people to interact with each other in order so that we can know each other better,” said Ambassador Iswanto during an interview on September 07 with Lesroy Williams, Director-General of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS). “This morning I proposed an idea that it is timely to interact more closely between the West and the East to promote our relationship and cooperation.”



His Excellency Ambassador Iswanto used the visa waiver agreement between both countries as an example, noting that this incentive serves as a key approach to people-to-people interaction.



“I would like to underline that the two governments have given us incentives in the form of visa exceptions. People from St. Kitts and Nevis could visit Indonesia without a visa and now Indonesian nationals can visit this country without a visa,” said the ambassador. “And so, this is a good incentive for both sides. It also encourages the increase of people-to-people contact in the future.”



The Governments of Indonesia and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations on January 30, 2014. On February 01, 2019, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extended a visa waiver to citizens of the Republic of Indonesia who are holders of ordinary passports, thus completing a reciprocal visa waiver between the two countries. Additionally, the move underscored St. Kitts and Nevis government’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Government and people of Indonesia.

