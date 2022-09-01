Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus to receive honorary degree from UWI

Lee Yan LaSur August 30, 2022

Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus

During the University of the West Indies’ 2022 Graduation Ceremonies, Mr Alston ‘Becket’ Cyrus, a veteran Vincentian singer, will be among 16 outstanding global citizens to receive an honorary degree.

According to a press release released by the UWI on August 30, the Vincentian singer who has performed around the world will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the Five Islands Campus in Antigua on Saturday 8 October 2022.

Cyrus is the only Vincentian to be honoured by the UWI in 2022.

According to the university, Alston BECKET Cyrus was an “outstanding Caribbean soca/ragga-soca/calypso artist and composer.”

During his 47-year career, he has released 28 albums, numerous award-winning singles, a movie soundtrack for The Deep, and five compositions that have appeared on four American television programs, including “Full House” and “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”, and eight Road March titles, the UWI reported.

The university noted that this year’s honorary graduands join a list of fewer than 500 people who have been honoured since 1985.