Allen M. Chastenet Out! Phillip J. Pierre In! as Prime Minister of St Lucia- after St Lucia Labour Party topples United Workers Party government @ General Elections on July 26, 2021

CASTRIES, St Lucia- (VINO) The St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) of Opposition Leader Phillip J. Pierre has recaptured the seat of power on the Caribbean island of St Lucia after losing its reigns of power in 2016 to the United Workers Party (UWP) of Allen M. Chastanet.Landslide victory for SLPAt the General Elections on Monday, July 26, 2021, SLP made a massive victory by gaining 13 seats out of 17.The UWP won just 2 seats, with Chastanet retaining his seat.In addition, voters created history in the Caribbean by electing two independent candidates to the 17-member Parliament among them being the former prime minister Stephenson King, who quit the ruling United Workers Party (UWP) to contest the Castries North constituency, which he has been representing for nearly three decades as an independent.The other Independent Candidate gaining a seat was Richard Frederick.Pierre to be sworn in as PMAfter the landslide victory, SLP leader Phillip J. Pierre, who will be sworn in as Prime Minister, told Choice TV that he was “elated” thanking also his supporters in Castries East who ensured that he won the seat for the sixth consecutive occasion, defeating Fortuna Belrose.“Here we are we have won the government and I intend to be a government for the entire country. A government of inclusion, a government that will listen to people, a government of tolerance and we are hoping to take this country all the way from…the division and conflict it is in now”.CasualtiesAmong the casualties are Dr Gale T. C. Rigobert, the Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development; Sarah Flood Beaubrun, the Minister with responsibility for External Affairs; Guy Joseph, the Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation; Herod Stanislas, the Minister for Physical Planning; Lenard Montoute, The Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment; Hermangild Francis, the Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security and Dominic Fedee, the Minister for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries.