ALL STAFF MEMBERS AND RESIDENTS AT HMP FULLY RECOVERED
There are now zero positive cases of the COVID-19 virus at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) after
a member of staff was cleared by health authorities on Monday, August 09, 2021. All members
of staff and residents have had negative results in two subsequent tests which indicate that they
have fully recovered from the virus.
The management of HMP will continue to (1) take the steps necessary to protect the health of
every member of staff and resident; and (2) encourage them to get vaccinated as it is deemed
one of the best defences against the virus.
