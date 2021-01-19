All Sale of Alcohol Suspended as St.Lucia Grapples with Continuous Surge in COVID-19 Cases
The Government of Saint Lucia announces that liquor licenses are suspended as of
Wednesday 20th January 2021 which will prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol at
supermarkets, minimarts, grocery shops, gas stations, restaurants and bars and other
licensed operators.
The liquor license suspension will continue for 21 days and is intended as a measure to
address the spread of COVID-19 in light of the significant rise in the number of active
COVID-19 cases on island.
Following recommendations from a National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC)/Stakeholder’s meeting held on Tuesday, 19th January 2021 further decisions to address the upsurge in COVID-19 will be communicated to the public.
The Government of Saint Lucia continues to thank Saint Lucians for their cooperation as we continue to manage the pandemic.
