ALL FLAGS ON GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS AND FACILITIES TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-MAST TO MARK FUNERAL OF HRH THE PRINCE PHILIP, DUKE OF EDINBURGH

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 16, 2021 (SKNIS): A press release from Government House states that “all flags on Government Buildings and facilities will be flown at half-mast to mark the Funeral of His Royal Highness (HRH) The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The funeral of His Royal Highness takes place on Saturday, 17th April 2021.

In an earlier press release from Government House, His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D said that he was advised by Buckingham Palace of the Passing of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Consort of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 99 years old.