ALL CLEAR GIVEN FOR ST. KITTS & NEVIS AS TROPICAL STORM GRACE DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 15, 2021 (NEMA): Acting on advice from the management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Executive Officer of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, has given the all clear for St. Kitts and Nevis as of 5:00 am today 15th August, 2021.

There is no longer any major threat from Tropical Storm Grace at this point, however, there may be some lingering moisture in the atmosphere from the tropical disturbance.

Residents are still being asked to exercise caution on the island’s main roads.