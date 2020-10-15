ALL 19 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS RECOVERED

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on October 15, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

 Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNIS): All 19 cases of COVID-19 have recovered reported Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, during the October 14 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing.
 
“At present, we would have reported 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and it’s with much joy I update you that all the cases have recovered,” she said.
 
Dr. Laws stated that St. Kitts and Nevis has continued testing and at present, the main focus is on the returning nationals. She said that 2670 persons have been tested to date.
 
The Federation will continue receiving nationals. Between April 24, 2020, and October 14, 2020, the total number of nationals returning to the Federation is 463.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)