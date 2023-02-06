AGOSTA DEGAZON APPOINTED AS CABINET SECRETARY

Castries, Saint Lucia – Mr. Agosta Degazon has been appointed to serve in the capacity of Cabinet Secretary. Mr. Degazon succeeds Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel who previously functioned as Cabinet Secretary from June 2017 – January 2023. His appointment as Cabinet Secretary officially commences as of February 1, 2023.

Mr. Agosta Degazon brings with him more than three decades of extensive managerial and administrative experience in the Public Service to his new appointment as Cabinet Secretary. Mr. Degazon served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs for four years from 2014 – 2018 and subsequently transitioned to the Department of Housing, Urban Renewal and Telecommunications from 2018 – 2020.

For nine [9] years from 2003 – 2012, Mr. Degazon served in the Ministry of Finance as Accountant General and subsequently Director of Finance. He possesses a Masters of Business Administration from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill.

The Prime Minister, Cabinet of Ministers and the Public Service take this opportunity to thank Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel for his dutiful service to the government and people of Saint Lucia.

