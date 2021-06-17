AFTER SUCCESSFULLY STAVING IT OFF FOR 16 MONTHS ST.KITTS-NEVIS RECORDS FIRST COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on June 17, 2021 in General News

JUST IN !!!!

Sadly, after successfully staving it off for almost 16 months the Federation of St.Kitts-Nevis has recorded its First COVID-19 Related Death announces Minister of Health Hon. Akilah Byron Nisbett.
Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the Family and Friends of the deceased .

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2021 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)