AFTER SUCCESSFULLY STAVING IT OFF FOR 16 MONTHS ST.KITTS-NEVIS RECORDS FIRST COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
JUST IN !!!!
Sadly, after successfully staving it off for almost 16 months the Federation of St.Kitts-Nevis has recorded its First COVID-19 Related Death announces Minister of Health Hon. Akilah Byron Nisbett.
Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the Family and Friends of the deceased .
