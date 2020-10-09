ACCESS TO RLB INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RESTRICTED FOR LEGITIMATE BUSINESS ONLY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020 (SKNIS): As of October 18, 2020, access to the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport in St. Kitts will be restricted to persons conducting legitimate business only.



This was according to the Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism and Ports during a media tour on October 07, 2020, aimed at updating the media and the general public on the COVID-19 Retrofit Works at the airport.



“Access to the airport would be restricted to persons with documented evidence and proof of the need to transact business at the airport, [as well as restricted to] airport staff on schedule with identification and passengers with the relevant travel documentation. This means that the National Bank Airport Outlet and the Sky Grill Restaurant will no longer be serving the local community,” said Minister Grant, “Only the NEOC [National Emergency Operation Centre] and SKTA [St. Kitts Tourism Authority] approved taxis and tour operating buses would be allowed on the compound in limited quantities, and parking would not be allowed for private vehicles – only passengers drop off allowed.”



Minister Grant indicated that the canopy area will be reserved for passengers who are departing, therefore, no vehicular traffic will be allowed in that area.



Access to the airport compound will not be allowed if persons are not wearing masks.



“Exempt persons must present relevant medical certification of exemption to be allowed not to wear the mask,” he said. “Additionally, the relevant signage would be installed including physical distance stickers on the seating and the flooring. Video infomercials would be displayed throughout the facility, security patrols intensified, and staff would be equipped with the necessary PPE’s [Personal Protective Equipment].”



The minister said that COVID-19 has affected every fabric of society. He added that it was important to introduce the necessary changes.



“COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed the way that we operate. The RLB International Airport is certainly no exception. And so, to ensure the safety of our people and to comply with the ICAO standards, SCASPA, with the input of the airport stakeholders, has effected changes to its operation protocols,” said Minister Grant. “These operating protocols remain very fluid and, of course, subject to change as the National COVID-19 Protocols change.”



Although the noted changes would impact users of the airport, the services will be available to persons working at the airport.