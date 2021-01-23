98 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Barbados over January 21st and 22nd, 2021.

On the 21st, 72 of these cases were diagnosed out of the 1,593 tests performed by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Of the 72 new positives – 25 females and 47 males – five are from Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds – two male and three female staff.

Nine of the 72 new positives are people who were previously sent to Harrison’s Point for assessment.

25 people were released from the isolation facilities on the 21st.

Meanwhile, on the 22nd of January, Barbados recorded 26 new cases from the 398 tests done by the lab.

Of the 26 new cases, seven are females and 19 are males, and two are from Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Three of the 26 positives were previously sent to Harrison Point for assessment.

HMP Dodds now has a total of 359 cases – 101 staff (38 females and 63 males) and 258 male inmates.

Cases in Barbados have now reached 1,341 – 529 females and 812 males.

Four people were released from the isolation facilities on the 22nd, bringing the total of active cases to 710, and those who have recovered to 622.

The public health laboratory has conducted a total of 98,318 tests.