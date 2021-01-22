87 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Barbados over January 19th and 20th.

On January 19th, 35 of these cases were recorded – 17 females and 18 males – out of the 902 tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Lab.

The other 52 – 19 females and 33 males – were recorded out of the 2,355 tests carried out by the lab on the 20th.

The new cases represent a combination of locals and visitors.

This brings the total number of people who tested positive for the viral illness since March 16th, 2020 to 1,243 – 497 females and 746 males – ranging in age from 1 to 95.

Over the two days, 28 people were also released from isolation – 4 on the 19th and 24 on the 20th.

The total number of cases at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds, as of January 20th, is 352 – 94 staff and 258 male inmates.

There are now 641 active cases, and 593 people have recovered to date.

The number of tests done by the public health lab since February 2020 is 96,327.