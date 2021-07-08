821 active cases of COVID-19 now recorded in VI. Latest figures are results of testing done on July 6 & reported on July 7, 2021

Posted on July 8, 2021 in General News

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- There are now 821 active cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Virgin Islands, according to the latest update by the Territory’s Epidemiological Summary released minutes ago, July 8, 2021.

According to the summary, the latest figures are results of testing done on July 6 and reported on July 7, 2021.

Only yesterday, July 7, 2021, it was reported there were 659 cases of COVID-19, which means there is an increase of 162 active cases.

Read More: http://www.virginislandsnewsonline.com/en/news/821-active-cases-of-covid-19-now-recorded-in-vi

