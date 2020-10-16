81 YEAR OLD MAN KILLED IN BASSETERRE ROAD FATALITY

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on October 16, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

Photo of the late "Jeb" Simon with Insert Photo of Cyclist Rae Clarke

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 16, 2018 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in the vicinity of the Queen Victoria Roundabout on October 15, 2020.The accident involved motorbike PB 5341 which is owned and was being ridden by Rae Clarke of Mattingley Heights and pedestrian Conrod Simon of Wellington Road. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that close to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Clarke was travelling along Cayon Street and Simon had stepped down from the sidewalk into the road in the vicinity of the pedestrian crossing on Pond Road. When heading east onto Pond Road, Clarke collided with Simon.

Conrad Simon

Clarke received a cut and minor bruises on his feet. The Emergency Medical Service transported Simon to the JNF General Hospital where he later died. He was 81 years old. An autopsy will be performed shortly to determine his exact cause of death. Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Traffic Department by calling 465-2241, the nearest Police Station or the crime hotline 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing

Rae Clarke

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)