Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 16, 2018 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in the vicinity of the Queen Victoria Roundabout on October 15, 2020.The accident involved motorbike PB 5341 which is owned and was being ridden by Rae Clarke of Mattingley Heights and pedestrian Conrod Simon of Wellington Road. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that close to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Clarke was travelling along Cayon Street and Simon had stepped down from the sidewalk into the road in the vicinity of the pedestrian crossing on Pond Road. When heading east onto Pond Road, Clarke collided with Simon.

Conrad Simon

Clarke received a cut and minor bruises on his feet. The Emergency Medical Service transported Simon to the JNF General Hospital where he later died. He was 81 years old. An autopsy will be performed shortly to determine his exact cause of death. Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Traffic Department by calling 465-2241, the nearest Police Station or the crime hotline 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing