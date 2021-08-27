8 CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES ARE ON THE U.K. COVID-19 GREEN LIST

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Cayman Islands Green watchlist

Dominica

Grenada

Montserrat

Turks and Caicos Isl

….are the Caribbean countries or territories that are on the UK COVID-19 Travel Green list, as the risk that travel from these countries poses to public health in the UK is low. Travellers from these destinations will not have to quarantine regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated, but will still need to take pre-departure and day 2 tests and complete a passenger locator form. Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4am on Monday 30 August 2021, reflecting the increased case rates in these countries and the higher risk that travel from these countries poses to UK public health. The high rates combined with lower levels of published genomic surveillance in Thailand and Montenegro than other countries mean that an outbreak of a new variant or existing variants of concern (VOC) or variants under investigation (VUI) cannot be easily identified before it is imported and seeded across the UK. Passengers arriving in the UK from these red list destinations will need to isolate for 10 days in a managed quarantine facility and follow the necessary testing requirements.The data for all countries will be kept under review and the government will not hesitate to take action should the data show that countries’ risk ratings have changed. All classification changes have been decided by ministers, informed by the latest data and analysis by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) and wider public health considerations, to help the public understand the risks to UK public health from incoming travel from different destinations. Continuing with our phased approach to restarting international travel while protecting public health, we are engaging with governments around the world, offering technical expertise and support to help them make any improvements needed for a change in traffic light rating.If travelling abroad, passengers need to take steps to keep safe and prepare in case things change before they travel or while they are there. This includes checking and keeping up to date on all entry requirements and FCDO travel advice before booking foreign travel, ahead of travelling and whilst they are abroad, because the situation remains fluid. They should also check the booking terms and conditions on flexibility and refunds.

CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW THE FULL LIST OF RED, AMBER & GREEN COUNTRIES OR TERRITORIES:https://www.gov.uk/…/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for…Source: www.gov.U.K.