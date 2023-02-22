7th Growth and Resilience Dialogue Takes a Holistic and Novel Look into Health Care in the Region

21 February, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The 7th edition of the Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue which the ECCB will host in partnership with the OECS Commission, The World Bank and The University of the West Indies on

April 25- 26, will continue the tradition of providing an insightful, engaging, interesting and informative engagement.

The conference discussions will be guided by the theme: “An appropriate and sustainable model for health care in the ECCU/OECS – Agile Infrastructure, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Cannabis”. These discussions are expected to resonate with audiences long after the curtain closes on the two-day free, virtual event.

On Day One of the event, the participants will be immersed in a series of panel discussions on health care from multiple angles. Day Two is designed to inspire participants through a virtual exhibition of new and emerging technologies that are transforming health care.

This two-day conference seeks to expand attendees’ understanding of their own health and the benefits of emerging health care technologies.

The public is therefore invited to reserve Tuesday, 25 April and Wednesday, 26 April 2023 on their calendars to attend the 7th Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue.

Registration details for this free, virtual event will be available from 1 March.

Individuals interested in receiving more information on the Dialogue are invited to contact the Growth and Resilience Dialogue 2023 Planning Committee via email message at: GRD@eccb-centralbank.org.

