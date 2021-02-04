76-year-old female is third person to die from Covid-19 in SVG

February 4, 2021

A 76-year-old female is the third person to die from complications of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), a release on Wednesday from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said.

The patient, who was admitted to the Milton  Cato Memorial Hospital on January 31, 2021, had multiple pre-exiting conditions  and succumbed to multiorgan failure on February 3, 2021.

Also on Wednesday, SVG confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 17 and February 2. All of the new cases  were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now 918 local cases of COVID-19, many of whom  are linked as contacts of known positives. 

“Sixty-three additional persons have recovered bringing the number of total  recoveries to 338. Seven hundred and twenty-six cases remain active and three persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand and sixty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St  Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020. All positive cases will remain  isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases currently in quarantine,  should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance,” the release said.  

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the  importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing  and frequent hand washing, or sanitization, to reduce the likelihood of being infected  with the virus which causes COVID-19. 

