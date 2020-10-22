7 Domino League 2020 champions Tabernacle grab 2020 Champion of Champions title

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 22, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Newly crowned Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League champions, Tabernacle Domino Club, on Wednesday October 21 capped their emphatic first time achievement by grabbing the 2020 Champion of Champions title.

The classic one-off game pitted the overall champions of the league’s 25th edition, Tabernacle, and winners of the Best of the Rest competition 2020 championship title, Small Corner Bar Domino Club. Tabernacle asserted their superiority by beating their opponents 17-11.

This year’s Champion of Champions encounter called for a team to win 16 games to be declared the winner, and each team had six players on three tables. The highly entertaining game was held at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Small Corner Bar drew the first blood when from table two Captain Norris ‘Chuck’ Sharry and Austin Williams amassed 123 points before Tabernacle players could earn a point, to give them a bonus game. Not impended by that early setback, Tabernacle players Kerone Roache and Selwyn Michael on table three achieved the same feat after they amassed 121 points.

Tabernacle hit again, this time from table two when their players extended their lead to 4-2 with another bonus game after Sean Maryat and Lionel Nisbett Jr. raced to 101 points.

Small Corner Bar had an early monopoly on table one where Winston Morris and Robert Tyson won four straight single games before their opponents Captain Jason ‘Spoon’ Nisbett and Sean Maryat (who had moved from table two) won a game that broke a 11-11 tie to give Tabernacle a 12-11 lead, and capped it with a bonus game after they attained 157 points for a bonus game to lead 14-11.

Wanting to go home early, Tabernacle players on table three Kerone Roache and Shaquille Sewell won a game which brought their overall tally to 15-11 meaning that they only needed one game to be the Constituency Number Seven Domino League 2020 Champion of Champions.

However on table one Captain Jason ‘Spoon’ and Sean Maryat had better ideas as they not only grabbed the all-important decider game, but at 9:39 pm they rose to celebrate a 107 points to nothing achievement which gave them a bonus game to send the winning score to 17-11.

Winning the two titles in a single year is not always a guarantee, as in 2018 Champions Persons Domino Club were soundly beaten 21-14 in the Champion of Champions competition by the 2018 Best of the Rest champions Molineux Domino Club.

The game on Wednesday was overseen by President of Constituency Number Seven Domino League Executive Committee who is also the League Coordinator, Calvin Farrell, who also served as the scorer. Serving as referees were Vinshaw Mangra for table one, Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins for table two, and Ken Palmer for table three.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

President of Constituency Number Seven Domino League Executive Committee who is also the League Coordinator, Calvin Farrell, has said that the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League was the best in the history of the league and is thanking captains and players of the fourteen teams that took part.

“We intend to bring down the curtain on this year’s highly successful tournament with a three-hand domino competition in the first week of November,” said Calvin Farrell. “While some of the teams have expressed the wish to take part, we expect all the fourteen teams will be featured.”

The League Coordinator added: “As for the awards and prize giving ceremony, we expect to hold it mid-November but after confirming the date with the sponsor of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.”