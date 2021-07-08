659 active COVID cases recorded in BVI; 8 hospitalised. 101 New Cases in Last 48 hrs

101 new cases since July 6, 2021 update

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Virgin Islands (VI) continues to climb at an alarming rate, with the latest count released to the public put at 659.

Eight persons are also hospitalised.

The latest recorded cases reveal there have been some 101 new cases since the last update of July 6, 2021, which was 558.

From July 2, 2021, there have been a whopping 402 new cases, according to the Territory’s Epidemiological Survey today, July 7, 2021.

Of the total 976 cases recorded in the territory, there have been 316 recoveries and one death.

Meanwhile, of the 659 active cases, 622 are on Tortola, 13 on Virgin Gorda, 2 on Anegada, 7 on Jost van Dyke and 15 on vessels.