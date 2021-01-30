573 events have been recorded at La Soufriere up to 30 January
News Admin — January 30, 2021
LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 26 JANUARY 30, 2021 12:00 PM
- Three (3) GPS stations are currently streaming data to Seismic Research Centre. Telemetry of the data being collected from the new GPS station installed at the Richmond Vale Academy on 23 January, is still ongoing. Since 31 December 2020, no significant deformation signals related to the current effusive eruption have been observed.
- Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM) reflectors were installed at the summit on 25 January to assist with measurements of deformation associated with the flanks of the volcano. On 29 January, 12 locations were identified as potential sites for obtaining readings from the summit reflectors. Additional reflectors will be installed at the summit on the trip planned for 2 February, in an attempt to maximize chances to hit the reflectors from multiple acquisition locations.
- Since the installation of station on 06 January on the flanks of the volcano, at Wallibou, and the one at the summit, on 18 January, 573 events have been recorded, up to 07:30 a.m., on 30 January.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.
- NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.
- NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.
