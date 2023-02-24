Magistrate Court Lists show 54 names of small business owners and local entrepreneurs who have been hauled before the courts and prosecuted under the Social Security Act since the PM Drew Administration took office in August 2023. The High Court just recently stated and found that member of caibent of the Drew Administration Attorney-General Hon. Garth Wilkin was liable to criminal prosecution for failure to pay his workers social security for many months.

Even more ordinary persons have been summoned to be prosecuted for Social Security breaches before the Magistrates Court on Wednesday 1st March 2023. Many well known small business owners have been prosecuted. PM Drew, the Minister of Social Security, has given AG Wilkin his full support in the matter.