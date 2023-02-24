54 SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS PROSECUTED FOR FAILURE TO PAY SOCIAL SECURITY OF EMPLOYEES SINCE DREW ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE

Magistrate Court Lists show 54 names of small business owners and local entrepreneurs who have been hauled before the courts and prosecuted under the Social Security Act since the PM Drew Administration took office  in August 2023. The High Court  just recently stated and found that member of caibent of the Drew Administration Attorney-General Hon. Garth Wilkin  was liable to criminal prosecution for failure to pay his workers social security for many months.

Even more ordinary persons have been summoned to be prosecuted for Social Security breaches before the Magistrates Court on Wednesday 1st March 2023. Many well known small business owners have been prosecuted. PM Drew,  the Minister of Social Security, has given AG Wilkin  his full support in the matter.

