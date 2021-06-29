53.8% OF ADULT POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED. RECORDS 14 CONFIRMED POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 & 50 RECOVERIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2021 (SKNIS): In the past 48 hours, St. Kitts and Nevis has registered 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 recoveries, according to the latest statistics from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws in the Ministry of Health. On Monday 28th June, 2021, there were 10 reported positive cases and 127 recovered cases followed by four positive cases and 177 recoveries on Tuesday 29th June, 2021.



The COVID-19 Situation Report No.460 states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 443 with 263 active cases and three deaths. 428 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts, while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 20, 830 negative test results.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress and offering some hope, although more work needs to be done. As of Tuesday 29th June, 2021, health authorities had administered 40, 615 total doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine representing 69.1 % of the target adult population. 30.9 percent of the adult population is yet to have their first dose. 17, 784 persons have been back for their second dose amounting to 53.8 percent. 46.2 percent of the target adult population still needs to roll up their sleeves for the second jab. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.



Almost four million people around the world have succumbed to COVID-19 with the World Health Organization reporting the grim figure of 3, 930,496 deaths. 181, 176,715 cases have been confirmed globally and of that number 166, 986, 265 have recovered.