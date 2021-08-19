5000 PLUS FAMILIES CONTINUE TO RECEIVE MUCH NEEDED ASSISTANCE UNDER THE TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT’S POVERTY ALLEVIATION PROGRAMME

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 18, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As St. Kitts and Nevis, like all nations around the world, continues to grapple with the economic fallout stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration is doing all it reasonably can to ensure the poor and neediest in society are not left behind.



“We have launched a number of initiatives in recent months to provide relief, and to keep our people safe. The Team Unity Administration has been allocating available resources and employing varied measures to reduce economic hardships experienced by citizens and residents during this period of challenge,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during the Tuesday, August 17 edition of the Leadership Matters programme.



One such programme is the highly successful Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP), which provides a monthly stipend of $500 per household where the collective total income is below $3,000 per month.





Prime Minister Harris said more than five thousand families across St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited from the Poverty Alleviation Programme.



“Our Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) has brought, and continues to bring, much needed relief to many of our citizens and residents. Nevertheless, we have added other initiatives to supplement the PAP. Over the period January to July, we have assisted over 5,000 families under PAP for a total expenditure of $18.7million,” Dr. Harris said.