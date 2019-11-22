500 NEW APPLICATIONS RECEIVED FOR POVERTY ALLEVIATION PROGRAMME

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 12, 2020 (SKNIS): More than 500 new applications were forwarded to the Ministry of Sustainable Development for assistance under the government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).

The PAP provides a monthly stipend of $500 per household where the collective total income is below $3,000 per month. The rise in application is due primarily to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, noted that officials are hard at work processing the new applications so that qualifying households can gain some relief during the April disbursement.

While appearing on the radio programme Inside the News on Saturday (April 11, 2020), the prime minister added that efforts are being made to move up the original date for the disbursement. The funds are usually paid during the last week of each month.