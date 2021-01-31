SVG: 50 new COVID-19 cases total recorded 951

February 1, 2021admin0

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed fifty (50) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected between January 16th to 30th. Six (6) cases are travelers who entered St. Vincent and the Grenadines and tested positive during their fourteen days of mandatory quarantine.

All of the other cases were detected during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now eight hundred and two local cases of COVID-19, many of whom are linked as contacts of known positives.

The total number of recoveries remains at two hundred and fifty-one (251) as there were no new recoveries. Six hundred and ninety-eight (698) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died. Nine hundred and fifty-one (951) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing for clearance.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings, practicing physical distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitization to reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.