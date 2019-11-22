50 Antiguan Students In Cuba To Return Home Next Week

June 18, 20207

The Minister of Foreign Affairs says several students in Cuba are scheduled to return on a charter one day next week, probably on June 23, 2020.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas says some students will remain in Cuba to complete the current semester. He says the students will arrive on a charter through Venezuela.

The students are studying long distances from Havana, in some instances; Cuba is 1,300 miles long and its universities are spread out within the country.

A group of almost 50 students were flown from Jamaica to Antigua several weeks ago.

The Minister also confirmed that residents who were stranded in the Dominican Republic will return to Antigua this week. Nicholas said for those in the DR, self quarantine has been ruled out.

Both groups will be required to follow the protocols already in place for visitors and returning nationals.