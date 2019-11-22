5 ST.KITTS-NEVIS NATIONALS SUCCUMB TO THE COVID-19 IN NEW YORK

A Reflection and Commentary by James McCall

(25th, April, 2020) For those of you who may be taken in by the conspiracy theory that suggests that the numbers relating to COVID-19 are fake, take note of this fact; I am from the smallest nation in the West Hemisphere, St. Kitts and Nevis, where the population is a little over 50k. Just this afternoon, we have been notified of the loss of another of our nationals in New York City. Her passing brings to four, the number of our nationals in New York, whom we have lost thus far. They are all from the northern side of St. Kitts and, with one exception, their places of origin are no more than six miles apart. As a matter of fact, this last victim, hailed from the village of Cayon, which is also where the first victim was from.

• Today’s victim was Adlin Thompson.

• The victim before her, Gregory James, a cousin of mine, was from Tabernacle.

• The one before him, Georgina Hart, was born in my village of Mansion, but moved to Molyneaux as a young girl. She was married to my high school classmate, James Lynch, to whom I again extend heartfelt condolences.

• Before her, there was Vincent “Ratty” Williams, originally of Sandy Point. I did not know him but a close friend of mine, who has lived in the metropolitan area, has mingled much with him and spoke of him quite often.

• The first victim was someone named Kevin “Ban” Farrell. While I did not know him personally, I am quite familiar with members of his family.

So, within the space of a month or so, five nationals of St Kitts and Nevis, living in New York City, have gone by way of the same killer.

Another commonality among our fallen nationals, is that they were all of African origins and, just in case you may not be paying attention, it is probably more devastating to people of African origins than any other ethnic group, and may well be the underlying reason why some states are so unwilling to shut down in the first place, and are now so eager to reopen.

One is unaware of how much more real this has to become before the nonsense that is being peddled is simply ignored for what it is. COVID-19/Coronavirus/Novel Coronavirus is real and is busy taking lives.

There was an old song by Percy Sledge that said: “Self-preservation comes first.” Please, let this be your mantra.