5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, total confirmed cases 68

Dominica News Online – Wednesday, November 11th, 2020

Shalauddin Ahmed National Epidemiologit (Ag)

Dominica has 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11th November 2020, Dr. Shalauddin Ahmed, National Epidemiologist (Ag) has just announced via live broadcast. All 5 cases are asymptomatic with no underlying health issues according to Ahmed.

Dominica’s total number of confirmed cases is now 68, however, active cases are currently at 27 with 6 cases having been discharged since the last update.

Dr. Ahmed also stated that community health screening was completed for the remaining health districts: St. Joseph, Portsmouth, Laplaine and Grandbay.

A total of 80 community tests were completed with only 2 “being reactive” to the test. These two were later confirmed negative with PCR testing.