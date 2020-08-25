5 Life-Changing Benefits Of CBD Oil

From millennials to skeptical seniors, CBD has never been more popular. The CBD industry is already a billion-dollar industry, and it is clear that this product isn’t going anywhere.

There is a reason why the CBD industry is booming. More than a trending product, CBD proves that it can bring life-changing benefits to people who use it. But CBD isn’t of use to a small group of people — from mental health problems to chronic disorders, researchers are finding evidence of CBD’s effectiveness on a wide range of health issues.

What is CBD oil?

Before learning about the incredible benefits of CBD, it is essential to understand CBD oil. During the extraction process from the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD) looks like salt. The reason why it is infused in oil is so the body can absorb it more easily. This is when it begins its work on the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and its receptors, which control critical systems such as appetite, pain, body temperature, sleep, mood, and more.

Another thing to note is that you cannot overdose from CBD oil, nor can you get high. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which comes from the cannabis plant, CBD does not have any psychoactive effects.

Once you start researching CBD products, you’ll learn that there are high-quality CBD oils available in the market. However, before you buy CBD vape juice or CBD oil, check its THC percentage. It’s common for CBD oils to contain some THC, but it does have to be below 0.3 percent for it not to cause psychoactive effects.

The Life-Changing Benefits of CBD Oil

Now that you know more about CBD, here are five incredible reasons why CBD oil is becoming such a powerful tool in the health industry.

CBD Promotes Better Mental Health

Mental health awareness has reduced the stigma of mental health disorders and enabled people to talk more about their issues. As a result, it has been discovered that many people suffer from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

What is incredible about CBD is that researchers are finding encouraging evidence that places CBD as a powerful tool to manage these negative feelings. Although research is still in its early stages, scientists believe that CBD affects our serotonin levels.

Serotonin is a crucial component of a healthy mental state. Low serotonin levels are associated with depression. Researchers know that CBD interacts with the ECS receptors in our body and creates anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects.

Since it lowers stress, anxiety, and depression, it is no surprise that women going through postpartum depression (PPD) are turning to CBD products like CBD gummies, edibles for help. Medical professionals recommend that mothers stop breastfeeding if they start taking CBD since there is no data on how CBD can affect a newborn. But CBD is being used by new mothers as an alternative to traditional PPD medication due to its minimal side effects.

CBD Promotes Better Sleep

In low doses, CBD is a stimulant, but when taken in large doses, CBD will make you tired. For chronic insomniacs who crave better sleep, CBD could prove to be life-changing. This is especially true for insomniacs suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a 2018 study, researchers found that CBD in large doses helps users sleep better and reduces REM sleep. The latter is the deepest part of our sleep cycle, and when you experience dreams.

REM sleep is critical, especially for memory. However, for people who have PTSD and experience nightmares regularly, a reduction in REM sleep is a temporary respite.

CBD Helps with Pain Management

Chronic pain caused by disorders such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis can be debilitating. Not only can pain stop you from experiencing a good night’s sleep, but it can also cause other disorders like anxiety and depression.

Research on CBD shows promising evidence of its power to manage pain, thus giving hope of proper respite. Researchers believe that CBD interacts with ECS receptors in the brain and the rest of the body.

Instead of binding to the CB1 and CB2 receptors, researchers believe that CBD sends signals to them. As a result, CBD creates anti-inflammatory effects. These effects help the body experience pain-relief.

In a 2018 study, researchers analyzed CBD data and pain management from studies dating back to 1975 up to 2018. What they discovered was that CBD was effective in reducing pain. More importantly, it didn’t cause harmful side effects.