497 COVID-19 CASES CONFIRMED IN LAST 14 DAYS IN ST.LUCIA: Statement by Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs



Statement by Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste

Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

August 19, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE

Salutations

As we speak, the Command Centre is meeting and will generate a report of their recommendations.

This report will then be used to guide the discussions and decisions by NEMAC who will meet

later today. This address is to provide an update of the work of the Ministry of Health, Wellness,

and Elderly Affairs on the COVID-19 management in Saint Lucia.

Over the last 14 days (July 31st to August 13th), 497 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded. This

new surge in Covid-19 cases which greeted me, immediately upon assuming the office of Minister

for Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs, is the most important health concern for the majority of

Saint Lucians and has been the number one priority of the Prime Minister, Hon Philip J Pierre and

the Government of Saint Lucia, since the people of Saint Lucia put us into service, on July 26th

,

2021.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 6,578 cases have been diagnosed in the country

from March 2020 up to the 17th August and 95 unfortunate deaths and on behalf of the government

of Saint Lucia, I again express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased.

To date, up to August 17, there are1025 active cases in the country.

As the Minister with responsibility for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, it is my responsibility

to ensure that the policies and actions of this new government are brought to bear on all aspects of

the general healthcare crisis in Saint Lucia, and over the last two weeks the following actions have

been taken or initiated to both stem the surge in the Covid- 19 cases and to strengthen the capacity

of our healthcare workers to provide care to those who have been affected. The following should

be noted:

To reduce infection rates new protocols came into effect on August 13, 2021. I am advised

that mass gatherings for social events are still taking place, and the leadership of the Royal

Saint Lucia Police Force has reviewed the situation so that the owners and organizers of

these events, some of them very well known, desist. The contact tracing information has

demonstrated most of the current cases (in fact a large majority) have originated from very

large social gatherings mainly in the North of Saint Lucia and the age range most affected

is the 25 to 49 age range. The Victoria Respiratory Hospital:

• Conditions at the Victoria Hospital are not acceptable. We are working with the

manager and Dr. Eugene, who is responsible for the clinical operations at the

hospital. Additional staff is being mobilized, improvements to the oxygen supply

system, installation of better communication equipment, assessment of and

improvement to the supply of medicines, and an attempt to seamlessly connect the

Victoria Hospital to the isolation operations in the field.

• Relatives of patients who are admitted to the Victoria Hospital speak of many gaps

in the system which we must help the administrator and staff to fill and we are

working to fill the gaps. Increase testing and contact tracing:

• During the period January to March 2021 17,527 tests were done and between the

period April to July 22,722 tests were done, an increase of 5200 tests. We encourage

more Saint Lucians to get tested, we will increase the testing sites and are seeking

support for additional supplies for testing. It is only when we test as many people

as possible will we know the full impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic here in Saint

Lucia. I am advised that the Ezra Long Lab now has the capacity to also increase

the number of tests per day with the acquisition of new and advanced machines.

• We are in the process of providing additional support to the contact tracing team

and to the team which monitors patients in home isolation. Currently, we have only

one doctor and 4 home isolation monitors for the whole of Saint Lucia. We will

change this situation and make it better. Vaccination:

• Our current vaccination rate stands at 14% of our total population of fully

vaccinated individuals. Eighteen percent 18% of the population have taken the first

shot. The Pfizer vaccine is now in Saint Lucia and the Department of Health will

begin administering the Pfizer vaccine from Monday, August 23.

• We have developed a vaccination plan which will involve the media and other

influencers which we hope will encourage more Saint Lucians to take the vaccine

especially the young. This campaign will encourage medical professionals to be at

the forefront while using a variety of popular methods to carry the vital message of

vaccination.

• More vaccination sites will be made available to the public and the Ministry is

exploring other arrangements, which will get the vaccines to communities across

the length and breadth of Saint Lucia. The Command Centre:

• The name of this body will change and it will reflect the national effort to stop the

spread of the Covid-19 virus.

• Members of the new body will reflect the technical and clinical nature of the Covid19 problem while also considering the social and employment impacts of the

Pandemic. Details will be announced next week. Delta variant:

• Fellow Saint Lucians the presence of the Delta variant in Saint Lucia means that

we will have to be even more vigilant and measures to stem the spread of Covid

19 will be more dynamic and more specific. Opening of School

• Decisions in relation to the opening of school will be made after consultations

among the relevant ministries and the Prime Minister take place. The projected

conditions in the country by the date of school’s opening and the related medical

advice will guide decisions in that regard. The public will be apprised of the

situation within a reasonable time.

Ladies and gentlemen, fellow Saint Lucians, the Prime minister Hon. Philip J Pierre has over the

last two weeks led actions to provide the necessary support to the Ministry’s efforts and I thank

him for his attention in this matter.

Thanks to all of the healthcare workers and other frontline workers who continue to put their lives

at risk in this crisis. Our government is working to improve the condition in which you work and

will pay attention to your suggestions and needs.

Thanks to the many citizens throughout Saint Lucia who have joined the efforts at educating

members of their communities. Let us all continue to promote safe behaviors and actions which

will bring an end to the spread the of Covid 19 virus within our communities.