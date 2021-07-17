41 currently hospitalised with COVID-19 in the BVI

July 16th, 2021 |

ROAD TOWN, Tortola VI (VINO) – The latest stats coming out from the epidemiology unit of the Virgin Islands (VI) is that the territory now has 41 persons hospitalised with COVID-19 as of July 15, 2021.

The stats released today, July 16, 2021, also indicated that 1,602 persons are currently infected with the virus.

While total death as of yesterday was recorded as 8, as of today there has been another reported COVID-19 death, which brings the total deaths to 9.

The latest stats also indicated that 14,147 persons in the territory have received one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with just 10,327 persons having received both doses.

Our news center will bring more information as it becomes available.