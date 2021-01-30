39 YR OLD WITH NO UNDERLYING CONDITIONS IS ANTIGUA-BARBUDA’S 7TH COVID-19 DEATH

STATEMENT from MSJMC Re Recent Death Due to COVID-19

St. John’s Antigua, January 29, 2021 – A thirty-nine (39) year old patient has tragically passed away at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre due to complications with COVID-19.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on January 24, 2021 (at approximately 10:30pm) with no significant past medical history and symptoms consistent with possible COVID-19 infection. Laboratory investigations, to include the Sofia 2 Antigen test was carried out shortly after admission and was positive. This was subsequently confirmed with a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

The patient was supported with oxygen therapy and other related treatments known to be effective in the treatment of this disease. Notwithstanding the aggressive care provided, the patient continued to deteriorate – requiring intubation. He eventually died today, January 29, 2021 at 9:09pm.

“We extend profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of our patient”, said Dr. Albert Duncan, MSJMC Medical Director.

“This is the seventh COVID-19 related death the country has recorded and our hospital is facing mounting pressure of more people being hospitalized. We have to turn this around. While many young people experience the virus as a mild illness, the growing cases means that vulnerable people who can’t fight it off are increasingly exposed. I urge everyone to please continue to follow public health advice.”

As is customary, Mount St. John’s Medical Centre urges the media and the public to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.