34th Death Due To COVID-19 Recorded In St Lucia

Admin – Thursday, 25, February 2021

St. Lucia (Press Release) – On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of 7 new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory.

These results are from a batch of 27 samples taken during the period February 19 to February 23, 2021.

These samples were processed on February 23, 2021.

All of these seven individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

In-keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, healthcare practitioners placed each of these individuals in home quarantine while awaiting the return of their test results.

Arrangements have been made to place them

The contact tracing for these new cases is underway.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 3149.

The Ministry of Health also received confirmation of the recovery of 134 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 231.