34 new cases of COVID-19 in Antigua

February 9, 2021

(Dashboard Update for February 9, 2021)

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed thirty-four (34) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 9th February 2021.

Of the two hundred and fifty-two (252) samples pending in the previous dashboard, fifty-one (51) were sent to MSJMC. The two hundred and one (201) samples which were sent to CARPHA are still pending.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Monday 8th February 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, fifty-six (56) additional samples were processed by MSJMC.

Therefore, the total samples processed by MSJMC is one hundred and seven (107) of which seventy-three (73) were negative and thirty-four (34) positive. The thirty-four (34) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The fifty-six (56) additional samples are reflected in the total samples taken and total persons tested columns of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, one recovery has been recorded bringing the total to one hundred and ninety (190). One non-imported covid-19 related death has also been detected

Six (6) additional persons have been hospitalised bringing the total to thirty-four (34)

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is three hundred and fifty (350); which is inclusive of one hundred and fifty -one (151) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.