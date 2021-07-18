3 more COVID-19 related deaths in BVI; 17 total deaths

latest victims are 3 males under 50 years of age

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- The Ministry of Health and Social Development is confirming three more COVID related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the Virgin Islands to 17.

The deceased, according to a press release from Government Information Service (GIS) this afternoon, July 18, 2021, are a 45-year-old male, a 49-year-old male and a 39-year-male who died yesterday at Dr D. Orlando Smith Hospital.

Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone (AL) expressed condolences to the families and loved ones on behalf of the Government of the Virgin Islands.

“May God continue to comfort the many families and friends who are hurting and mourning the loss of their loved ones,” he said.

“We will spare no cost, no effort or no time to get whatever we need to stabalise this condition and return to the Virgin Islands that we know, the Virgin Islands that we love,” Honourable Malone said.

The Health Minister committed to continue to do all that is in his power no matter the challenge to get the Virgin Islands safely out of this sphere.

Hospital Admission Stats

The COVID Hospital Admissions Summary statistics as of July 18, 2021, are as follows:

3 – persons admitted to ER (4 deaths)

16 – persons admitted to the COVID-19 ward (8 deaths)

1 – person admitted to Behavioural Health Unit remains in hospital

4 – persons admitted to ICU (4 deaths)

14 – Persons were discharged from the COVID-19 ward

1 – person discharge from Obstetric unit

24 – hospital admitted patients (1 vaccinated and 23 are unvaccinated)

As of July 15, 2021, confirmed active cases had fallen to 1,596 in the Territory with a reduction in active cases due to recoveries.