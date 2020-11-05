29 Chartered Flights Since Border Reopening

November 5, 2020092

Report from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on November 4

By Clive Bacchus

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws is offering details on air traffic in and out of the Federation since the reopening of the country’s borders on Saturday, October 31, and reminding citizens about COVID-19 protocols that are now in place.

“Our borders have been open since Saturday since last Saturday (October 31) and between Saturday and yesterday … our airports have processed over 40 inbound passengers, 40 outbound passengers, and a total of 29 chartered flights. Again, that’s between Saturday and yesterday, Tuesday (November 3) and so, this gives you the breakdown; 38 in St. Kitts and 42 in Nevis. A total of 29 chartered flights.”

Speaking Wednesday afternoon(November 4) at the National Emergency Operations Centre’s press briefing, Dr. Laws, also highlighted some of the travel protocols.

“Now inbound tourists, so if you are a tourists coming in from a hotspot in New York or Miami; [What is] required of you? Alright, so we mentioned the RT PCR test, the PCR test that must be done. We want to see that negative result. We want you to submit confirmation of your hotel reservation, and by way of information, this provides you the list of COVID-19 certified hotels for or within phase one of our opening. So if you’re an international tourists, you can stay at the Park Hyatt, you can stay at Four Season, you can stay at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel and then the St. Kitts Marriott and Marriott St. Kitts Vacation beach club and the Koi Resort when they open and you can also stay at the Paradise Beach in Nevis.”

The Robert L Bradshaw International Airport is offering “focused health screening” for arriving passengers, the CMO reiterated.

“And you will be asked to download and install the St. Kitts-Nevis COVID-19 mobile app. Now, if upon arrival and you are successful in your focus health screening, meaning you are not exhibiting any of the COVID like symptoms, you will be allowed to enter the Federation; you’ll be allowed to proceed to immigration/customs and then move to your hotel where you will be vacationing in place. Now at the hotel, you will be able to access an approved package of services for the first 14 days or for the duration of your stay if it is shorter. Now the international traveler Please note will be subjected to serial testing. So in St. Kitts and Nevis you coming in from the hot spot, you will be tested at least twice alright on this seven and on day 14 if your stay is, you know for that duration or longer, anyone who is tested and receives a negative test on day seven, you can be allowed through the hotel’s concierge or tour desk and by appointment only you would be allowed access to the COVID-19 approved tourist attraction sites. Whereby you can leave the hotel in a secure bubble … on a COVID-19 approved ground transportation to the site and back.”

At that NEOC briefing, Police Superintendent Cromwell Henry again appealed for public compliance with established COVID-19 protocols like the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

“As we strive to maintain the Federation’s very low-risk status; we are seeking the full cooperation of the public. As we continue our all of society approach to combating the spread of the virus, we ask that you do your part by simply adhering to all the medical advice and protocols; which are all non-pharmaceutical and very inexpensive. Always wear [a] face mask when in public. Regularly sanitize your hands and surfaces that are frequently touched. Avoid crowded public gatherings and maintain a physical distance of at least three to six feet from others when in public. Once you comply with these simple protocols which are part of our regulations, hopefully, you will be able to avoid being affected in the virus and becoming ill.”

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 19 recoveries during the period of closed borders from March to October 2020.

The full presentations of Dr. Laws and Superintendent Henry can be viewed here: