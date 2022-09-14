27TH DR . HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS DOMINO LEAGUE OFF TO AN EXCELLENT START

==================================

The 27th Edition of the Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris domino League is off to an excellent start. Fourteen (14) teams are participating in the league.

The Dr Hon. Timothy Harris Const #7 domino league is the longest and best organized domino League in the federation. The League was founded way back in 1996 under the patronage of Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher 7 (Belle Vue to Ottleys). This year marks the 27th anniversary of the league, an outstanding achievement by any measure. Dr Harris is pleased to have been associated with a league such as this one which has led to many positive developments among the beloved people of his constituency and country .

The league, as the name suggests is the brainchild, and is sponsored mainly by the area Parliamentary Representative Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who is also the Former Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. He is also the Political Leader of the Opposition Peoples Labour Party (PLP) .