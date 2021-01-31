22 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Barbados on Saturday, January 30th, 2021

.

The new cases were identified from among the 785 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on that day.

19 people have recovered, and were discharged from isolation, bringing the number of active cases on the island to 375.

The 22 new positives comprise 12 women and 10 men. Five of them were previously sent to the Harrison Point Isolation Facility for assessment.

The 17 other cases are all Barbadian nationals.

The total number of people diagnosed as positive at Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds remains at 362. Of these, 355 have recovered, and the remaining seven inmates are included in the active cases.

To date, Barbados has recorded 1,545 confirmed cases – 634 females, 911 males – and 1,158 persons have recovered.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in Barbados as of January 30th.

The Best dos Santos Public Health Laboratory has so far completed 102,948 tests.