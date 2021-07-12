21 Days Of Prayer & Fasting for BVI begins today July 11, 2021

persons encouraged to pick any time between 5:00 am & 5:00 pm for next 21 days to lift territory in prayer

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI (Virgin Island News Online) – The people of the Virgin Islands are asked to join their hearts and hands in unity in 21 Days of Prayer and Fasting for their safety and protection and that of the economy.

This announcement was made during a live statement by Premier and Minister of Finance Honourable Andrew A. Fahie (R1) on July 9, 2021, titled, “Let’s Bring the COVID-19 Situation Back Under Control.”

‘We will win this battle’- Premier

The 21 Days of Prayer and Fasting will commence today, Sunday, July 11, 2021, and will run from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm daily for 21 consecutive days.

Premier Fahie stated, “Choose your own time in the day and individually or collectively petition GOD to continue to keep us all safe and protected from the plans of the enemy. We will win this battle. I look forward to our people coming together, praying together, and believing in GOD together, as we once again watch GOD work.”

Inspiration from holy scriptures of Daniel

According to Government Information Service (GIS), the Premier commented this morning that the 21-day Prayer and Fast is inspired by Holy Scriptures of Daniel and additionally as words written in Ezra 8:21-23 which states, …I proclaimed a fast, so that we might humble ourselves before our God and ask him for a safe journey for us and our children, with all our possessions….So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and he answered our prayer.”

“I am asking persons to send up the praise and prayers to Abba, our Father. Our ancestors always took refuge in the Hands of GOD and they saw victory prevail. Let us keep each other safe. Let us make sure that we focus our efforts on building up each other. Let us focus on making sure that our economy is strengthened and not weakened. Let us continue to unite in our love for these Virgin Islands. Let us all do our part to save our Virgin Islands and to restore and preserve our way of life. Let us each do everything that is in our power to keep our people and our shores safe, in BVILOVE. We’re in this together.”

Daily scriptures and encouragement will be shared on the Government of the Virgin Islands website www.bvi.gov.vg, and official social media pages: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube @BVIGovernment.